Norfolk seeks residents input to provide what they feel is historic, important throughout city

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk is working to update its inventory of historic and cultural architecture of the 400-year-old city over the next five years.

The city wants to seek out the stories of Norfolk that residents feel are worth telling.

Through the end of June, Norfolk is taking public comment on the Historic Resources Draft Survey Plan. The survey plan outlines the histories, themes and threats to known and unknown historic buildings, sites, structures, objects, and potential districts.

City officials say the surveyNFK asks residents to provide what they feel is historic and important in the city. The poll responses will help direct the city’s path forward in finalizing the survey plan.

To complete the survey, click here.