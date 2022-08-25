Norfolk selects firm to help search for new Chief of Police

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk has selected a firm to help find their new Chief of Police.

They selected the firm Morris & McDaniel Management Consultants out of Alexandria, Virginia. They will assist in the city's search for a new chief after Police Chief Boone retired earlier this year.

As part of the search process, the city says residents will be invited to participate in public meetings to help determine the needs and expectations of the next chief. City of Norfolk will use the public's input to assist in the creation of the job ad.

This process is expected to take place over the next few months.

According to the city, Morris & McDaniel has over 45 years of human resource experience in both the public and private sectors.

