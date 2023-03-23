Norfolk service dog lands nomination in 2023 American Humane Hero Dog Awards

NORFOLK, Va. — Service dog Belphegora, or “Gora,” is well-known in Hampton Roads. The Great Dane is often seen around the seven cities enjoying car rides with her head out of the sunroof while wearing her signature accessories: goggles and bows.

Brittany Sorrentini

Gora will soon gain national recognition following her recent achievement.

She earned a nomination for this year’s American Humane Hero Dog Awards, a national competition highlighting “ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things.”

Her handler is Brittany Sorrentini, a Navy veteran and military spouse.

Sorrentini has narcolepsy and cataplexy. She says Gora is trained to walk alongside her when she’s in her wheelchair. She said Gora is currently training to assist her with narcolepsy.

Gora’s abilities don’t stop there: Brittany says she knows how to stop self-harming behaviors and how to detect anxiety attacks. She says when Gora is old enough, she’ll also be equipped to help with mobility.

“Gora has given a mother, wife, veteran & community activist her life back. That is [a] Hero Dog to me!” said Brittany.

She added that Gora also gives her the motivation to wake up and get out of the house each morning.

Dogs will compete in seven different categories in the American Human Hero Dog Awards. Gora is nomination in the “Service Dog” category.

Voting will open in the near future. News 3 will provide an update when voting goes live.