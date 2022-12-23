Norfolk shelters, organizations provide resources to community as temperatures drop

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — As temperatures drop and wind gusts continue to affect our area, shelters and organizations are providing resources to those in the community in need or experiencing homelessness.

HOPE Foundation is providing warm meals, winter coats, bikes, and bus tickets. This event will take place Thursday night at 4:30 p.m., in the parking lot across from the Norfolk Bus Depot.

Freemason Street Baptist Church is also providing a Christmas Day Lunch from noon until 1 p.m., at the church located at

400 E. Freemason Street.

There is a winter shelter in place nightly from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 at TAB Church from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Pick up starts at 5 p.m. at the New Life Ghent Campus parking lot.

WOW Shelter says their center on Tidewater Drive has been activated for Thursday night through Tuesday. They say no one will be turned away.

Catholic Worker is back at Salter Street for their Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday breakfasts as well.

Anyone experiencing homelessness should call the Housing Crisis Hotline at 757-587-4202 to begin the referral process for services/housing.

