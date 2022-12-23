Watch Now
News

Actions

Norfolk shelters, organizations provide resources to community as temperatures drop

Union Mission
News 3
Union Mission shelter in Hampton Roads
Union Mission
Posted at 3:16 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 15:39:33-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — As temperatures drop and wind gusts continue to affect our area, shelters and organizations are providing resources to those in the community in need or experiencing homelessness.

HOPE Foundation is providing warm meals, winter coats, bikes, and bus tickets. This event will take place Thursday night at 4:30 p.m., in the parking lot across from the Norfolk Bus Depot.

Freemason Street Baptist Church is also providing a Christmas Day Lunch from noon until 1 p.m., at the church located at
400 E. Freemason Street.

There is a winter shelter in place nightly from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1 at TAB Church from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Pick up starts at 5 p.m. at the New Life Ghent Campus parking lot.

WOW Shelter says their center on Tidewater Drive has been activated for Thursday night through Tuesday. They say no one will be turned away.

Catholic Worker is back at Salter Street for their Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday breakfasts as well.

Anyone experiencing homelessness should call the Housing Crisis Hotline at 757-587-4202 to begin the referral process for services/housing.

Click here for more resources and information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need