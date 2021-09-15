Watch
Norfolk Sheriff named Virginia's Deputy of the Year

Norfolk Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:28 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 10:28:16-04

NORFOLK, Va. – Deputy Jacob Wright was named Deputy Sheriff of the Year at the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association Annual Conference yesterday.

The awards committee decided he should receive the award based on how he reacted during an incident that occurred on Interstate 264 July 10, 2020.

“Deputy Wright’s heroic actions on that day were in line with all of the NSO’s Core Values,” said Sheriff Baron. “−We commend him on a job well done!”

After his shift on July 10, 2020, Deputy Wright was walking to his car when heard the gunshots and screams for help near the Berkley Bridge. Deputy Wright and a group of deputies managed to assess the situation, save the victim, and contact reinforcements in a steadfast approach.

"My training with the NSO and NPD has placed me in high stress situations allowing me to remain calm and function under high pressure,” said Deputy Wright. “Also, my training and experiences in similar situations allowed me to know exactly what needed to be accomplished: start communication to get assets headed in that direction, stop the shooter, tend to the victims, and secure the crime scene."

Deputy Wright was nominated by his peers and chosen by the awards committee to win the award and title.

