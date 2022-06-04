Norfolk Sheriff's Office: Scam callers posing as NSO employees, asking for jury duty dismissal fees

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Sheriff's Office Consumer Protection Unit is warning Norfolk residents of a scam involving someone posing as a NSO employee and asking citizens to pay a fee for dismissal from jury duty.

According to the sheriff's office, the caller identifies himself as Sgt. Gill and tells the resident they have legal matters they need to handle. The caller then asks the citizen to pay the jury duty fee.

The sheriff's office sends correspondence regarding jury duty through the mail. A spokesperson with the office said it will never call asking for money.

“Scams like these are rather common and oftentimes the caller will use the name of an actual employee of the agency in hopes of tricking the citizen into sending money," said Deputy Imprevento with the NSO Consumer Protection Unit. We appreciate the citizen contacting us to make us aware of this most recent scam and are thankful they didn’t send money to the caller."

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to this scam and sent money to the callers, please contact the Norfolk Police Department's Economic Crimes Division or the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Consumer Protection Unit at 757-664-4344 to file a report.

For more information about scams like this and others, please visit the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Consumer Protection Unit website.