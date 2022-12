NORFOLK, Va. — Sheriff Joe Baron and Norfolk Sheriff’s Office personnel are delivering turkeys for the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m.

The turkey donation is sponsored by Summit Foods, Keefe, Little Lily Ministries, Thomas Mayhew and Wegmans.

The sheriff’s office also donated turkeys for Thanksgiving. For both donations, over 150 turkeys and side dishes were donated to Norfolk residents, churches and non-profits.