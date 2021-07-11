Norfolk shooting leaves 2 children injured, one with life-threatening injuries

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that left one child with serious injuries.

Norfolk Police responded to the 1400 block of E. Tanners Creek Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Officials say two juveniles were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One has life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information that could help police, submit a tip here or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.