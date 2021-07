NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after an early-Sunday morning shooting left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 100 block of A View Avenue at around 1:05 a.m.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, and his condition is currently unknown.

If you or someone you know has information on this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.