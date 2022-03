NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left one man with serious injuries.

Police say the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Johnstons Road. The call came in for the shooting at 3:05 p.m.

A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

News 3 is working to learn more details.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip here or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.