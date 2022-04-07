Norfolk shooting leaves one man with non life-threatening injuries

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police investigate a shooting that took place around noon and left one man injured.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of E. Princess Anne Road for a report of a gunshot disturbance around 11:55 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found with a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the shooting occurred on Lead Street.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip here or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.