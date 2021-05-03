Norfolk shooting left one man dead; Police investigate

NORFOLK, Va. - Police continue an investigation following a deadly shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead Sunday, May 2.

The call came in around 3:45 a.m., and police were dispatched to the 800 block of Fremont Street for the report of a gunshot victim, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found Christopher M. Mercer, of Norfolk, who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Mercer was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.