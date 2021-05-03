Watch
News

Actions

Norfolk shooting left one man dead; Police investigate

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 11:21 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 11:31:29-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Police continue an investigation following a deadly shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead Sunday, May 2.

The call came in around 3:45 a.m., and police were dispatched to the 800 block of Fremont Street for the report of a gunshot victim, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found Christopher M. Mercer, of Norfolk, who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Mercer was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

If you have any information that can help police, call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need