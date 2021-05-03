Norfolk shooting left one man dead; Police investigate

NORFOLK, Va. - Police continue an investigation following a deadly shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead Sunday, May 2.
The call came in around 3:45 a.m., and police were dispatched to the 800 block of Fremont Street for the report of a gunshot victim, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, officers found Christopher M. Mercer, of Norfolk, who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Mercer was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.
If you have any information that can help police, call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.