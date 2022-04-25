Norfolk shooting on Cypress Avenue leaves one woman, man with injuries

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman and a man injured early Monday morning.

Around 2:25 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to the 1700 block of Cypress Avenue for a report of a gunshot disturbance. The shooting took place near a Diggs Town apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman that had been shot in the leg and a 30-year-old man who was grazed along his back.

Both were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.