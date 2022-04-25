Watch
News

Actions

Norfolk shooting on Cypress Avenue leaves one woman, man with injuries

4A533149-46C1-4446-A73C-9AE31DEACFDD.jpeg
Penny Kmitt
4A533149-46C1-4446-A73C-9AE31DEACFDD.jpeg
93B9C7BC-E139-4641-B871-C4E47348F55C.jpeg
37DF3591-EAD8-40B7-A7DD-58F2D118C7CC.jpeg
Posted at 10:24 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 10:28:08-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman and a man injured early Monday morning.

Around 2:25 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to the 1700 block of Cypress Avenue for a report of a gunshot disturbance. The shooting took place near a Diggs Town apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman that had been shot in the leg and a 30-year-old man who was grazed along his back.

Both were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home