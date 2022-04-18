Norfolk SPCA receives donations to assist in emergency transfer of 42 puppies from South Carolina

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk SPCA was recently in critical need of puppy supplies for an emergency transfer of 42 puppies from Marion County, South Carolina on Monday.

The Marion County animal shelter reached out to the Norfolk SPCA in crisis to assist in saving the lives of 42 puppies, and 3 adult dogs. The rural county has no more than 34,000 people, and the SPCA says there is little chance all of these puppies would remain healthy and find homes. The cost of medical care exceeded the scarce resources available.

According to the Norfolk SPCA, the local support enabled one of the Norfolk SPCA's largest emergency lifesaving projects in their 130th year of serving the community. The animals arrived around 12:30 p.m., Sunday.

The Norfolk SPCA pulled their CARE team and foster volunteers together quickly with an emergency rescue plan.

According to the local shelter, 20 foster homes have been identified who will be taking pairs and trios after medical exams this weekend.

Medical exams will take place over the next few days and each puppy will go out to a loving foster home for 2-3 weeks, before returning for spay/neuter surgery and availability for adoption. The beautiful moms will also be available for adoption following spay/neuter surgery.

Norfolk SPCA says that most will be available later in May for adoption and are a variety of mixed breeds. The shelter was able to meet their needs in donations.

The supplies needed include:

Large reusable tote/shopping bags (like the type sold at Marshall, T.J. Maxx)

Any brand canned puppy food

Plastic Ziploc bags – sandwich, 1 quart, 1 gallon

Bath towels and Small soft blankets

Puppy toys

Puppy pee pads

Pet wipes

Esbilac Puppy formula

Newspaper for shredding

Wire play pens- 36 inch and 48 inch in height

Large and X-Large wire dog crate (for their foster homes)

The shelter says people can sponsor a puppy for $200 to help pay for the costs of vaccines, dewormer, microchip and spay/neuter surgery. To donate, click here. The Emergency Puppy Rescue Fund can also be found here.

Those interested in becoming a foster should email their contact information to: fosters@norfolkspca.org

Donations can also be dropped off in person at their 916 Ballentine Blvd. location between 9 a.m., to 4 p.m. During after hours, donations can also placed at our front entrance.