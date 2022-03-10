Norfolk St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled for 3rd year, this time due to threat of severe weather

NORFOLK, Va. - For the third year in a row, the Norfolk St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled.

The past two years it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now it has been canceled due to the treat for severe weather Saturday.

The event was scheduled for Saturday morning and there were an estimated 60,000 people supposed to attend.

With 250 entries for the parade, this is a blow to the city and people excited for the event once again.

On Thursday afternoon the parade organizer said it is canceled due to safety concerns regarding Saturday’s severe weather threat.

This would have been the 53rd Norfolk St. Patrick’s day parade.