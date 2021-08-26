Norfolk State offering cash incentive to students, faculty for getting COVID-19 vaccine

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State University is offering an incentive for its students and staff to get their COVID-19 shot.

The historically Black college/university (HBCU) announced this week that President Javaune Adams-Gaston and the Executive Cabinet will award cash incentives to Spartans who have gotten vaccinated.

Students who are fully vaccinated and have provided proof of vaccination by September 20 will receive $500, while faculty and staff who have gotten their shot by that date will receive $1,000.

Payments are expected to go out on October 15.

Executive Directive Number Eighteen allows employees to request an exemption for religious or disability reasons.

“NSU will recognize those who are in compliance and offer an incentive for those who have yet to be vaccinated. We also will extend our ‘culture of care’ by acknowledging the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on our community,” said Adams-Gaston.

