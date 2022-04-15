Norfolk State student injured after bullet ricochets off ground in campus parking lot

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk State University student was hurt after a bullet ricocheted off the ground in one of the campus' parking lots Friday, a spokesperson for the university told News 3.

The incident happened in Lot 14A around 3:16 p.m.

The student's injury is described as superficial, and they're receiving treatment from medical personnel.

Norfolk State University Police and Norfolk Police both responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to contact the Norfolk State University Police Department at 757-823-8102 or the Norfolk Police Department at 757-441-5610.

