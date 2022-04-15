Watch
News

Actions

Norfolk State student injured after bullet ricochets off ground in campus parking lot

Image (1).jpeg
Ryan Wilbur
Norfolk State University parking lot where bullet ricocheted
Image (1).jpeg
Posted at 4:53 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 16:53:52-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk State University student was hurt after a bullet ricocheted off the ground in one of the campus' parking lots Friday, a spokesperson for the university told News 3.

The incident happened in Lot 14A around 3:16 p.m.

The student's injury is described as superficial, and they're receiving treatment from medical personnel.

Norfolk State University Police and Norfolk Police both responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to contact the Norfolk State University Police Department at 757-823-8102 or the Norfolk Police Department at 757-441-5610.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home