Norfolk State University marching band takes the stage in California's Rose Bowl Parade

PASADENA, Calif. — Norfolk State University's award-winning marching band performed in the annual Rose Bowl Parade Monday in Pasadena, California.

The band played feel-good music like "September" by Earth Wind and Fire and "Rock With You," by Michael Jackson.

Months of practice led up to the band's performance.

"Our kids go to libraries here, our kids go to the malls here, and so everybody that is from the Hampton Roads community has a part of this, so this is all of us and when we put out a fundraising drive to help to afford this trip which is very expensive the community pitched in," said the band director William Beathea said in a previous interview.