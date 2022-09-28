Norfolk State University officially swears in its newest Chief of Police

NORFOLK, Va. - There's a new cop on Norfolk State's campus.

Norfolk State University has officially sworn in its newest Chief of Police.

Brian Covington is now the Chief of Police at Norfolk State.

Covington has 25 years of police experience and has been a part of NSU's police department for quite some time. He has served as an Investigations Lieutenant, Interim Deputy Chief of Police Deputy Chief, and most recently Interim Chief of Police.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and a former Virginia Army National Guardsman.