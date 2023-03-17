Watch Now
Norfolk State University places third, wins $10k in 2023 HBCU Battle of the Brains

Norfolk State University
nsu norfolk state battle of the brains
Posted at 7:17 AM, Mar 17, 2023
AUSTIN, Tx. — Norfolk State University won third place out of 35 teams competing in the Battle of the Brains Business/STEM pitch competition in Austin, Texas.

The NFL, along with Expedia, Dell and other companies, sponsored the competition.

Teams were tasked with developing a business plan, prototype and financial plan for a product related to the NFL’s operations. The teams were given just 24 hours to prepare their deliverables.

The judges reviewed the teams’ work and selected the top seven teams to pitch and deliver their materials. NSU was one of the seven teams, out of a pool of 35, selected to pitch.

NSU placed third out of the seven teams chosen to pitch and won $10,000 for the team’s achievement.

Congratulations to the members who competed for NSU!

