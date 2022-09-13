Norfolk State University selects new Chief of Police

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State University has selected a new Chief of Police.

Brian K. Covington has been selected as Norfolk State University’s new Chief of Police after an extensive national search.

Covington has been with the university's department since 2019. He has served as Investigations Lieutenant, Interim Deputy Chief of Police, Deputy Chief, and most recently, Interim Chief of Police.

NSU says he has over 25 years of experience, beginning his career as a public safety patrol officer and rising to Police Captain with the City of Hampton Police Department.

They say he also has military experience, serving eight years as a military police officer with the North Carolina and Virginia Army National Guard.

NSU says his time serving as Police Captain and Interim Chief of Police, included experience supervising and managing over 100 sworn public safety officers and civilian personnel. Plus they say he also managed a $6 million administrative budget.

According to the university, Chief Covington is also a member of many organizations including, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, the Hampton Roads Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Virginia Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates.

He is also an active church member in Newport News, a member of the Prince Hall Masons of Virginia, and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. NSU says Chief Covington considers his most significant achievement to be his family.

