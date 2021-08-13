Norfolk State University to host voting rights summit on Oct. 6

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State University will host a voting rights summit on Oct. 6 to recognize the 50th anniversary of the rewriting of the Virginia Constitution.

The event will replace a planned televised gubernatorial debate hosted by the university and its debate partners between Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for governor, and Glenn Youngkin, his Republican opponent. According to university officials, McAuliffe accepted Norfolk State's invitation to debate in June; Youngkin did not respond.

McAuliffe, along with the Democratic and Republican statewide candidates for lieutenant governor and attorney general, is expected to attend the summit.

In addition to voting rights, the summit will focus on racial disparities and inequities in education, healthcare, economic mobility, the criminal justice system and other issues affecting Virginians.

More details about the summit and updates about guest lecturers will be released in the coming weeks.

