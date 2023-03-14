Norfolk Tides announce new 'clear bag policy' ahead of home opener

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides announced a new clear bag policy at Harbor Park.

Game attendees must abide by the requirements outlined in the policy for the upcoming season.

The clear bag policy is as follows:

Approved bags:

Bags made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC must be 16 in. by 16 in. by 8 in. or smaller

Small, non-clear clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, must be 5 in. by 7 in. by ¾ in. or smaller

Diaper bags and medical bags

Generic clear totes that are clear with no markings or art

Branded clear totes with a single logo (these cannot exceed 5 in. x 5 in.)

One gallon clear resealable storage bags

Not approved bags

Backpacks

Purses

Grocery bags

Camera bags

Mesh bags

Draw string bags

Duffle bags

Patterned totes *People with a non-approved bag will not be allowed to enter the ballpark.

The new policy was implemented for the safety of everyone at Harbor Park, according to the team’s Facebook page.

The Tides’ home opener is April 4, which is four days after the team’s season opener in Durham.

For more information on the new policy, click here.