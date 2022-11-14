Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line

NORFOLK, Va.— The City of Norfolk and Carnival Cruise Line are preparing to make a big announcement Monday.

As of Sunday, News 3 does not know the exact details of the announcement, however, it's expected to have a huge economic impact.

Cruises returned to Nauticus this past April for the first time since the start of the pandemic, but the announcement Monday will have a big impact on the travel and tourism industry in Hampton Roads, according to a statement from the City of Norfolk.

"It's wonderful to see," said Karen Becker, who is visiting Norfolk.

Some business owners in downtown Norfolk said they're excited about the increase in foot traffic and money the announcement is expected to bring.

"People are no longer walking in downtown Norfolk so the cruise ships coming bring tourism back," said Allen Young, the owner of Major Phillie Cheesesteaks.

Young said his business took a financial hit because of gun violence erupting in the city.

"People were scared away and nobody is walking around in downtown Norfolk as much as they were before," he said. "Friday and Saturday nights we use to be packed now it's very slow."

While he remains hopeful, Young said he knows cruises from Norfolk have been well received by guests, and he's looking forward to this announcement helping the area.

Julie Coleman is visiting Norfolk from Florida. She told News 3's Kelsey Jones the news means she's already planning her next trip to Norfolk.

"It brings us more options and it gives the girls something to do like if they wanted to leave here from the base and go on a cruise, versus coming back home. It's exciting," Coleman said.

That excitement is also rubbing off on a family from Northern Virginia.

"Seeing what COVID has done to people, it's nice to get out and about again," said Dave Becker. "I think this will really help the economy get things pumping again."

News 3 is told Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and officials with Carnival Cruise Line and Nauticus will be at the announcement set for 11 a.m. Monday.

Stay with News 3 for more developments on this story.