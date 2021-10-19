Norfolk to celebrate breaking ground on Five Points Civic Plaza Park with a ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk will break ground on Five Points Civic Plaza Park with a ceremony Saturday.

On Saturday at 11:00 a.m., Councilwoman Mamie B. Johnson will host the groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction on Five Points Civic Plaza Park at the intersection of Norview Avenue and Sewells Point Road.

Remarks from Director of Parks & Recreation Darrell Crittendon and elected representatives will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The new Five Points Civic Plaza Park will include a green space for residents to gather, a tot lot for youth, a community garden, and improvements to the intersection to be made by the Department of Public Works.

Officials say construction is anticipated to begin in early winter 2021.

“I am excited to officially break ground on Five Points Civic Plaza Park. This project is the result of several years of planning and partnership with residents and many city departments and adds to my vision of building healthy communities and healthy families,” Councilwoman Johnson said.

After the ceremony, residents can participate in outdoor games and visit the Norfolk Public Library Treasure Truck and Norfolk Police Department “Copsicle.”

Keep Norfolk Beautiful says they will provide free trees on a first-come, first-served basis.

All COVID-19 protocols are planned to be followed. All guests will be required to wear face-coverings and practice social distancing.

