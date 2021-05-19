Norfolk to resume enforcement of metered parking in June

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk's Parking Division is set to resume enforcement of metered parking beginning in June.

Starting June 1, the division will end use of the one-hour grace period.

When the pandemic began, free parking was offered in garages, along with flexible cancellation policies, and deferred payment options to help business and individual customers in the early days of the pandemic.

The one-hour grace period at metered parking went into effect in July 2020 as part of the Open Norfolk initiative.

As Virginia begins to ease restrictions, city officials say businesses will benefit from the greater space turnover provided by parking enforcement.

Meters have convenient payment options including coins, credit cards, or by downloading the Park Norfolk app.

Those who use on-street parking help provide revenue to the Parking Division’s enterprise fund.

Officials say these funds help cover expenses for planned improvements including powerful new cleaning equipment, LED lighting upgrades and updated entry and payment systems.