Norfolk to resume enforcement of metered parking in June

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Meters are shown by mostly empty parking spots along an otherwise busy shopping center along Jefferson Boulevard in Dallas, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. The first U.S. economic indicators to capture the devastation brought on by the pandemic have begun to arrive. The plunge in retail sales exceeded what happened during the economic crisis a decade ago and industrial production posted the biggest declines since the United States demobilized after World War II. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 10:07 AM, May 19, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk's Parking Division is set to resume enforcement of metered parking beginning in June.

Starting June 1, the division will end use of the one-hour grace period.

When the pandemic began, free parking was offered in garages, along with flexible cancellation policies, and deferred payment options to help business and individual customers in the early days of the pandemic.

The one-hour grace period at metered parking went into effect in July 2020 as part of the Open Norfolk initiative.

As Virginia begins to ease restrictions, city officials say businesses will benefit from the greater space turnover provided by parking enforcement.

Meters have convenient payment options including coins, credit cards, or by downloading the Park Norfolk app.

Those who use on-street parking help provide revenue to the Parking Division’s enterprise fund.

Officials say these funds help cover expenses for planned improvements including powerful new cleaning equipment, LED lighting upgrades and updated entry and payment systems.

