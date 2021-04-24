Norfolk to test bike, bus, scooter lane on Boush Street

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk is testing bus/bike/scooter travel lanes along a section of Boush Street on the first Friday and Saturday of May.

The city says this is part of an ongoing effort to make bike and scooter riding safe and convenient.

The test will determine which travel concept for Boush Street is preferred for the future configuration of the street. The option is between one vehicular travel lane with a shared bus/bike/scooter lane or one vehicular travel lane and a parking lane.

City of Norfolk Bus/Bike/Scooter Lane Option

City of Norfolk On-Street Parking Option



The test area will run along Boush Street from City Hall Avenue to Brambleton Avenue on Friday, May 7 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Saturday, May 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to the city's press release, the test day events are open to anyone, including pedestrians, bike and scooter riders.