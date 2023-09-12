Watch Now
Norfolk Virginia Zoo puts stickers on butterflies to learn about travel patterns

Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is putting stickers on monarch butterflies to learn about their travel patterns.
Posted at 5:04 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 17:04:45-04

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is working on a special project that entails putting stickers on eastern monarchs to learn new things about the butterflies.

Eastern monarchs travel great distances from the U.S. and Canada, all the way to Mexico each fall where they spend their winters. By tagging them as they travel down the East Coast, research teams are able to gather new information about timing, pace, origins and success level of monarch migration!

The Virginia Zoo is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' "Saving Animals From Extinction" monarch program, or SAFE.

The monarch tagging helps further knowledge about this species and their conservation.

