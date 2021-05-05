Watch
News

Actions

Norfolk Visitor Center to provide free desserts from local bakeries Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
Folkver Per/AP
FILE  In this Aug. 4, 2010 file photo, cinnamon rolls are displayed at a bakery in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration recently found that Danish bakers use more cinnamon in their pastry than the recommended limits set by the EU. (AP Photo/POLFOTO, Per Folkver, File) DENMARK OUT
Denmark Cinnamon Rolls
Posted at 3:13 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 15:13:01-04

NORFOLK, Va. - To celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week, Norfolk is bringing free desserts to the community!

VisitNorfolk will be providing free desserts at the city's Visitor Center and Mermaid Market in Downtown Norfolk. Anyone can stop by on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a tasty free treat.

Hummingbird Macarons will provide macarons, The Bonbonnier will provide truffles or visitors can grab cinnamon rolls from Tessa's Creations while supplies last.

The Visitor Center is located at 232 East Main Street.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need