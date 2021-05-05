Norfolk Visitor Center to provide free desserts from local bakeries Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. - To celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week, Norfolk is bringing free desserts to the community!

VisitNorfolk will be providing free desserts at the city's Visitor Center and Mermaid Market in Downtown Norfolk. Anyone can stop by on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a tasty free treat.

Hummingbird Macarons will provide macarons, The Bonbonnier will provide truffles or visitors can grab cinnamon rolls from Tessa's Creations while supplies last.

The Visitor Center is located at 232 East Main Street.