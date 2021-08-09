Norfolk welcomes home Olympic medalist Keyshawn Davis with celebration at airport

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk is set to welcome home its own Olympian Monday night from Tokyo.

Norfolk's own Keyshawn Davis is an Olympic silver medalist after competing against Cuba's Andy Cruz in the boxing match.

Davis and Cruz traded shots for three thrilling rounds, showing off some of the most polished boxing skills in the entire Olympics.

Davis is now returning home with his Olympic medal Monday night. The city is gathering together to celebrate his return at the Norfolk International Airport at 9:45 p.m.

Everyone is set to meet at Concourse B TSA/ United Airlines area. Posters and flags are encouraged.

Masks are required in the airport.