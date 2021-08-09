Watch
Norfolk welcomes home Olympic medalist Keyshawn Davis with celebration at airport

Themba Hadebe/AP
Keyshawn Davis, of the United States, right, punches Cuba's Andy Cruz during their men's light weight 69-79kg final boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Posted at 7:26 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 19:26:48-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk is set to welcome home its own Olympian Monday night from Tokyo.

Norfolk's own Keyshawn Davis is an Olympic silver medalist after competing against Cuba's Andy Cruz in the boxing match.

Davis and Cruz traded shots for three thrilling rounds, showing off some of the most polished boxing skills in the entire Olympics.

Davis is now returning home with his Olympic medal Monday night. The city is gathering together to celebrate his return at the Norfolk International Airport at 9:45 p.m.

Everyone is set to meet at Concourse B TSA/ United Airlines area. Posters and flags are encouraged.

Masks are required in the airport.

