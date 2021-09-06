Norfolk woman dies following a single car crash

NORFOLK, Va. - A woman has died after a car crash in Norfolk late Sunday night.

It was a single vehicle crash that had 5 people involved.

Police were called to the 6100 block of Hampton Blvd around 11:30 p.m. When authorities arrived, they found all 5 passengers injured.

One had life-threatening injuries while the other four did not. All five were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The woman with life-threatening injuries died shortly after arrival. Her identity has not been released yet.

Speed appears to be a factor, but it is still undetermined if alcohol contributed to the crash.

As police continue to investigate this crash, they ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.