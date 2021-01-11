Norfolk woman paying it forward by giving away her diamond wedding ring set

NORFOLK, Va. -Christine Bonavita was born in 1981 in New Jersey and put into foster care.

"I have seen such kindness out there in my darkest hour, so I know what it's like to struggle," she said.

In 1987 she was adopted by the Bonavita family, which translates into good life in Italian, and it's a bit of the good life she is now looking to extend to others .

"I really believe in paying it forward and just being kind especially with what is going on, in world today," she said. " Everyone needs kindness there is no agenda here."

The Ghent resident and mother of two is doing something unheard of.

"I got the ring in 2010," she says.

She is giving away her marriage band, and engagement ring from her previous marriage. Nearly two karats to someone in need of a little sparkle during these dark times.

"We were married in 2010 and now we are not and I am celebrating a one year anniversary and I am gratefully divorced," said Bonavita.

It's a beautiful ring and band she no longer needs to keep.

"There is nothing I could do like pawning it or throwing it in the Hague that will give me long lasting happiness as knowing what I am doing now," said Bonavita.

She’s looking for submissions to get a shot at the jewel, with priority going to LGBTQ, disabled, minorities and first responders.

"I just want to hear your story just be honest and raw," she said. "If you can get through the pandemic together you can get through anything."

The ring valued at close to $5,000 with a matching men’s band, will be presented to a couple on Valentine's Day.

"I am gonna be able to let go of it and have the same feelings that I had in receiving it which is excitement and happiness," she said.

Submissions must include your full legal name, a recent photo taken within the last year of the both of you and ≥250 words on how you have or will overcome 2020’s obstacles with hope, love, faith, laughter and marry the one you love. Open to anyone over 18, anywhere in the world until 12:01am on February 1st, 2021.

Submissions can be sent only to Sharinghopeisdope@gmail.com and must be in English, please.

Incomplete submissions will not be honored. By entering, you agree that Bonavita can share your name/photo/submission publicly. Winner(s) will be notified on February 14.

Bonavita reserves the right to amend, end or cancel this at any time at her discretion for any reason.

The prize also includes a Lifetime Jewelry Protection Plan(s) if transferrable and purchase receipt(s).