Norfolk woman pleading for driver she says hit her husband and took off, to come forward

NORFOLK, Va. – Morgan Jeffery got the disturbing call early Friday morning.

“It is the most terrifying phone call you could ever get in your life,” she said holding back tears. “That’s the last phone call you imagine to get.”

Staff at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital called Morgan to tell her that her husband John Jeffery was in the trauma unit.

“Time was so lucid; I couldn’t get there fast enough,” Morgan Jeffery said.

Morgan said the father of six was heading to the 7-11 a few blocks away from his Ocean View home around 1:30 am.

He was on his skateboard at the intersection of 1st View Street and Orange Avenue when she Morgan said, out of nowhere, John was suddenly struck by a utility truck that took off.

“It’s a nightmare,” she said. “There are many nights I’ve woken up and thinking this is all a nightmare because I don’t know how you leave somebody like that.”

A passerby saw the 40-year-old in road and immediately called 911.

“John was found unconscious in the middle of the road, and was knocked 15 feet from his skateboard, knocking himself out of his shoes,” Morgan Jeffery said.

News 3 spoke with several neighbors who live near the intersection and tell us the intersection is dangerous, especially when cars are parked on both sides of the street. They said that creates a blind spot.

“He said by the time he could jump out of the way, he remembers waking up at the hospital with a doctor shining a light in his eyes asking if he was okay,” said Morgan Jeffery.

The once active dad was left with a broken nose and ribs and deep cuts all over his body. Morgan said John now needs surgery and faces months of healing.

“He’s in a lot of pain,” she said.

Norfolk Police are now searching for a suspect. News 3 reached out for more information about a vehicle description for the truck that John says hit him.

Meantime, the couple who just got married last month, is pleading for someone to come forward.

“We just want to know who needs to be held accountable for this,” said Morgan Jeffery. “We understand if you were scared, and you kept going. We’re humble to know we’re not planning a funeral.”

The family is thankful to the person who did stop.