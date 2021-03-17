Norfolk woman looking to donate wedding dress to new bride

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman hopes to make a dream come true for a bride-to-be in need.

“We were a young military family, and our budget was incredibly tight,” said Haley Hays.

Hays penny pinched for her wedding in 2013, but she says she did splurge a little on the gown to say, "I do" with the groom.

“I, myself, looked at a lot of the wedding dress donation sites, and some of the things you find on there are just — they’re not really great quality.”

Her mother found the perfect dress in a magazine for $2,500, and she bought it before she ever tried it on.

But a picture-perfect wedding doesn’t always lead to a picture-perfect marriage.

“We got divorced about four years ago, and so after that I was like, 'Well, you know, let me donate it to somebody who’s going to use it in the future.'"

She’s looking for someone to say “yes” to her dress - a bride-to-be who maybe already has something borrowed, blue and new.

“If I could give it to maybe a young military couple that has a very similar story of not having a lot of money or support, I think that would be great.”

It’s a chance for a new story to take shape for a woman who can fit a size eight.

“Tell me a little bit about your story, and I’m more than willing to just give it away. I hope I can find a good home for it.”

People can contact her through her Facebook page, and she’ll continue checking her private messages until she finds the perfect fit.

“Hopefully it means something to somebody and hopefully even the fact that it’s used, the story behind it will also mean something.”