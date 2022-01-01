Norfolk's annual Winter Reading Challenge kicks off encouraging city's youth to read

NORFOLK, Va. – Let's read, Norfolk!

Norfolk Public Library is hosting its annual Winter Reading Challenge at the start of the new year.

Starting January 1 to January 31, the reading challenge "Read for a Better World" is designed to encourage the city's youth to 'explore diversity, empathy, and action' through reading.

Children ages 5 to 18 will have unlimited access to Lerner Publishing Group's "Read for a Better World" themed books. The goal is to read at least 20 minutes each day and track the time on Beanstack. The reading goal is a total of 600 minutes by January 31. Youth will earn virtual badges for each hour read. Activity badges can also be earned by answering questions.

Readers who meet the 600 minute goal will receive a free sports bag.

Thousands of libraries and schools across the country are participating in the challenge. The top performers will earn prizes, including book collections, signed books, and virtual author visits.

To register, click here.

