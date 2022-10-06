Watch Now
Norfolk's Career Training Academy now accepting applications through end of Oct.

Posted at 2:44 PM, Oct 06, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - If you're looking for a new job, Norfolk's Career Training Academy is currently accepting applications.

The program connects low-income residents to new job opportunities.

Training is available for several jobs like medical assistants and skilled trades like welding.

A high school diploma or GED is required. Applicants must also be a Norfolk resident and receive SNAP benefits. To be screened for eligibility, click here.

If interested, there's still time to get those applications in.

The deadline is October 28. To enroll, contact Madonna Flores via email or at (757) 416-4320. For more information, click here. .

