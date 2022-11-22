Norfolk’s latest crime-fighting strategies released

NORFOLK, Va. – The latest efforts to address crime in the City of Norfolk are outlined in a 13-page document.

Money has been set aside to hire more staff next year to ramp up efforts to enforce code violations at bars and restaurants downtown. The efforts will focus on restaurants, nightclubs, short-term rental lodging and other businesses.

The city will continue to work with federal and state partners to put more criminals behind bars.

City leaders are moving forward with the Newark Community Street Team. The New Jersey-based program employs residents in the community to act as mentors and reduce violence. The resident-run organization focuses on intervention strategies by reaching out to at-risk teens and work to resolve conflicts.

City leaders are also looking into purchasing an automatic license plate reader system. They say the cameras will help police collect evidence in crimes.

The city has taken many measures to try and curb violence downtown, including adding cameras, bolstering the police presence and enforcing code violations.

While the city says some of those measures have helped, it’s not stopping would-be criminals.

