Norfolk's 'Mayor’s Cup Blood Drive' to offer donors gift card, Tides game ticket

NORFOLK, Va. - A blood drive in Norfolk is offering incentives to those who donate, which includes a ticket to a Tides game and gift card.

On Monday, June 21, the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will host a Mayor’s Cup Blood Drive.

The blood drive is open to the public and will be held at the Sheraton Norfolk Waterside in the Monticello Room from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All donors will receive a $5 Amazon electronic gift card and a ticket to a September Tides home game, courtesy of the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross recently announced a severe blood shortage. They say there is an emergency need for Type O donors and a critical need for all other blood types.

Donors must be at least 17-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, and feeling well. Donors must also not have donated blood in the last 56 days.

To make an appointment for the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office blood drive, click here.