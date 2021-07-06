Watch
Norfolk's MLK memorial restoration project on track to be completed in August

Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 06, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk announced Monday that restoration of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is underway and expected to be officially completed in August.

The memorial sits at the corner of Brambleton Avenue and Church Street.

The restoration project includes repairing structural components and exterior panels after a structural engineer found the steel supports and granite panels had deteriorated. A contractor removed the panels in October 2020.

The monument is now back in place, featuring a structurally sound, steel framework. Granite panel installation is in progress.

Norfolk's Public Information Officer, Lori Crouch, says that the project is on track to be completed this August.

