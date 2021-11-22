Norfolk's Widgeon Road DMV to close temporarily for renovations

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk's Widgeon Road DMV Customer Service Center is set to close for renovations before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The DMV CSC is located at 850 Widgeon Road. The center will temporarily close for an interior renovation after closing Wednesday.

Despite the center being closed, customers still have many convenient service options. More than 50 services are available online.

The Military Circle DMV or Portsmouth DMV offices will be available for in-person services. Appointments for service are available only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and can be scheduled by visiting here. Walk-in services are available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays (in offices with Saturday service).

For vehicle-related transactions, such as registration renewals, titles, license plates, and decals, customers can visit a DMV Select location.

Appointments for convenient service are also available at a mobile DMV Connect. DMV Connect will be at the Hampton Roads Kroc Center on December 13, 14, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29. Appointment times for these dates will begin opening in early December. All DMV transactions are available with DMV Connect except vital records, knowledge testing, and road skills testing.

Renovations to the Widgeon Road DMV include a new countertop design to improve efficiency and customer flow, fresh paint, and updated lighting.

The center will reopen Monday, January 10, 2022.

