North Carolina man and teen charged in connection to Gloucester armed robbery

Gloucester County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:54 PM, May 10, 2021
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. - A North Carolina man and a teen was arrested in connection to an armed robbery.

Police say on May 9, around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery from a person in the area of Williams Landing Road.

Officials say two suspects pulled up to the victim with a gun and demanded money.

The victim cooperated and the suspects fled the scene.

Police say the vehicle that the suspects drove had been used in a similar style armed robbery in Virginia Beach the day before.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle before it could exit the county. A felony traffic stop was initiated and both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The victim’s money and the weapon that was displayed were also located when they were arrested.

19-year-old Amani Laveral Lashley and a 14-year-old male juvenile, both from North Carolina.

Lashley heas been charged with conspiracy robbery, use of firearm in the commission of felony, and contributing to the delinquency.

The teen was charged with conspiracy robbery, use of firearm in the commission of felony.

Lashley is being held in the Gloucester County Jail on no bond. The teen is currently being held in Merrimac Detention Center.

