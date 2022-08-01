North Carolina man killed in crash while attempting to refuel vehicle on James River Bridge

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. - A North Carolina man was killed after a vehicle struck him while he was attempting to refuel his van on the James River Bridge.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 10:49 a.m. Monday.

North Carolina resident Billy Ray Caulder, 60, was traveling north in the right lane when his van stalled and ran out of fuel. Caulder left his van to refuel it. Another driver, Steve A. Wilkinson, swerved to avoid Caulder's stalled van and struck Caulder.

Caulder was thrown from the scene and died from his injuries.

Wilkinson was taken to Riverside Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Wilkerson was charged with reckless driving.

Alcohol and speed were not contributing factors in the crash, police said.