North Carolina reports 1,062 new total COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 779,157 PCR positive cases and 120,007 antigen positive cases, 956 people hospitalized and 11,854 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,062 new total COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 11,057,814 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas: