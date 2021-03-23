Menu

North Carolina reports 1,062 new total COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths in a day

Posted at 12:36 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 12:36:18-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 779,157 PCR positive cases and 120,007 antigen positive cases, 956 people hospitalized and 11,854 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,062 new total COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 11,057,814 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:

3/23/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS899,1641,06211,85418956326.30%11,057,81415,613
BERTIE COUNTY1,6890410
CAMDEN COUNTY619150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,392-1220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4411150
DARE COUNTY1,948080
GATES COUNTY6970120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9890630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7663390
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1580780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY940290
LOCAL TOTALS15,63962920
