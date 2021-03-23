North Carolina reports 1,062 new total COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 779,157 PCR positive cases and 120,007 antigen positive cases, 956 people hospitalized and 11,854 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,062 new total COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 11,057,814 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:
|3/23/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|899,164
|1,062
|11,854
|18
|956
|32
|6.30%
|11,057,814
|15,613
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,689
|0
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|619
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,392
|-1
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,441
|1
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,948
|0
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|697
|0
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,989
|0
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,766
|3
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,158
|0
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|940
|2
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,639
|6
|292
|0