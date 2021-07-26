North Carolina reports over 5K new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 879,454 PCR positive cases and 157,919 antigen positive cases, 943 people hospitalized and 13,580 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 5,444 new total cases and 10 new deaths from Friday.
A total of 14,276,891 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 8.60%, a nearly 2% increase from Friday.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,037,373
|5,444
|13,580
|10
|943
|126
|8.60%
|14,276,891
|68,910
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,808
|2
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|701
|2
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,534
|9
|35
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,618
|10
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,309
|17
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|756
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,129
|1
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,922
|7
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,480
|2
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,052
|3
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,309
|53
|348
|0