Watch
News

Actions

North Carolina reports over 5K new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths since Friday

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 14:46:09-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 879,454 PCR positive cases and 157,919 antigen positive cases, 943 people hospitalized and 13,580 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 5,444 new total cases and 10 new deaths from Friday.

A total of 14,276,891 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 8.60%, a nearly 2% increase from Friday.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,037,3735,44413,580109431268.60%14,276,89168,910
BERTIE COUNTY1,8082450
CAMDEN COUNTY701260
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5349350
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,61810160
DARE COUNTY2,30917100
GATES COUNTY7560130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1291640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9227610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4802870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0523110
LOCAL TOTALS17,309533480
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections