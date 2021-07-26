North Carolina reports over 5K new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 879,454 PCR positive cases and 157,919 antigen positive cases, 943 people hospitalized and 13,580 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 5,444 new total cases and 10 new deaths from Friday.

A total of 14,276,891 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests statewide is 8.60%, a nearly 2% increase from Friday.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: