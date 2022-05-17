North Carolina voters head to polls for primary elections

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. - Voters in North Carolina are heading to the polls Tuesday for primary elections.

Polls opened at 6:30 am and will remain open until 7:30 pm.

There are numerous races on the ballot, including primaries in both parties for U.S. Senate, Congress, state offices, and local races.

Winners of the primaries will be on the ballot in November during the 2022 crucial midterm elections.

Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball from the University of Virginia Center for Politics currently rates the North Carolina U.S. Senate race as leans Republican, meaning Republicans have the advantage, but it is not considered a safe seat.

Voters in Virginia can vote in primaries on June 21, although early in-person and absentee voting is already underway.