Northam announces millions in community flood preparedness grants for Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday $7.8 million in grants to support 19 local projects that address impacts of flooding, sea-level rise, and extreme weather statewide.
“Virginians have experienced the devastating effects of flooding over and over again,” said Governor Northam. “Without strong investments in resiliency, we will continue to see more of the same. The Community Flood Preparedness Fund grants are so important because they will jumpstart projects in more than a dozen localities, including some that have been impacted by recent disasters.”
The Community Flood Preparedness Fund is allocated 45 percent of the revenue Virginia generates through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. An estimated $75 million per year will be available through the matching grant program.
At least 25 percent of the money distributed from the fund each year must be used for projects in low-income areas. For this grant cycle, 48 percent, or $3.7 million, of total awards has been allocated to projects in these areas.
Virginia Beach is set to receive $3 million for the Eastern Branch of Elizabeth River Wetland and Floodplain Restoration project.
Norfolk will get more than $1 million in grants to study coastal storm risks and the lake Whitehurst watershed.
Community Flood Preparedness Fund 2021 Grant Awards - Round 1:
- Eastern Branch of Elizabeth River Wetland and Floodplain Restoration | $3,000,000
- City of Virginia Beach
- McGuire and Chapel Drive Drainage Improvements Project | $1,100,000
- City of Richmond
- Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Analysis | $900,000
- City of Norfolk
- Portsmouth's Data-Driven and Equity-Driven Resilience Strategy | $527,949
- City of Portsmouth
- Lake Whitehurst Watershed Study | $500,000
- City of Norfolk
- Plans and Capacity Building with Consultant Services | $387,500
- Buchanan County
- Oyster Plan - Capacity Building and Resilience Planning | $202,232
- Northampton County
- Resilient Hampton: Downton Hampton, Phoebus and Buckroe Beach | $158,681
- City of Hampton
- Moores Creek Watershed | $153,500
- City of Charlottesville
- Honor Park Resilience Park | $147,994
- City of Hampton
- Mill Point Living Shoreline | $126,498
- City of Hampton
- Resilient Stormwater Capacity and Green Streets Project | $115,200
- City of Alexandria
- Richmond Manchester and Shockoe Bottom Neighborhoods | $103,500
- City of Richmond
- Southern Chesapeake - Watershed 5 | $91,404
- City of Chesapeake
- Resilience Plan | $74,997
- City of Chesapeake
- Capacity Building and Planning | $68,024
- City of Suffolk
- Resilience Plan | $65,040
- City of Winchester
- The Impacts of Climate Change on Crop Planning and Production: An Agricultural Study of the Eastern Shore | $47,121
- Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission
- Carlton Road Boat Ramp, Wake, Virginia - Design and Permitting | $26,400
- Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission (Middlesex County)
A second grant cycle closes on November 5.