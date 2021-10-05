Northam announces millions in community flood preparedness grants for Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday $7.8 million in grants to support 19 local projects that address impacts of flooding, sea-level rise, and extreme weather statewide.

“Virginians have experienced the devastating effects of flooding over and over again,” said Governor Northam. “Without strong investments in resiliency, we will continue to see more of the same. The Community Flood Preparedness Fund grants are so important because they will jumpstart projects in more than a dozen localities, including some that have been impacted by recent disasters.”

The Community Flood Preparedness Fund is allocated 45 percent of the revenue Virginia generates through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. An estimated $75 million per year will be available through the matching grant program.

At least 25 percent of the money distributed from the fund each year must be used for projects in low-income areas. For this grant cycle, 48 percent, or $3.7 million, of total awards has been allocated to projects in these areas.

Virginia Beach is set to receive $3 million for the Eastern Branch of Elizabeth River Wetland and Floodplain Restoration project.

Norfolk will get more than $1 million in grants to study coastal storm risks and the lake Whitehurst watershed.

Community Flood Preparedness Fund 2021 Grant Awards - Round 1:

Eastern Branch of Elizabeth River Wetland and Floodplain Restoration | $3,000,000

City of Virginia Beach

McGuire and Chapel Drive Drainage Improvements Project | $1,100,000

City of Richmond

Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Analysis | $900,000

City of Norfolk

Portsmouth's Data-Driven and Equity-Driven Resilience Strategy | $527,949

City of Portsmouth

Lake Whitehurst Watershed Study | $500,000

City of Norfolk

Plans and Capacity Building with Consultant Services | $387,500

Buchanan County

Oyster Plan - Capacity Building and Resilience Planning | $202,232

Northampton County

Resilient Hampton: Downton Hampton, Phoebus and Buckroe Beach | $158,681

City of Hampton

Moores Creek Watershed | $153,500

City of Charlottesville

Honor Park Resilience Park | $147,994

City of Hampton

Mill Point Living Shoreline | $126,498

City of Hampton

Resilient Stormwater Capacity and Green Streets Project | $115,200

City of Alexandria

Richmond Manchester and Shockoe Bottom Neighborhoods | $103,500

City of Richmond

Southern Chesapeake - Watershed 5 | $91,404

City of Chesapeake

Resilience Plan | $74,997

City of Chesapeake

Capacity Building and Planning | $68,024

City of Suffolk

Resilience Plan | $65,040

City of Winchester

The Impacts of Climate Change on Crop Planning and Production: An Agricultural Study of the Eastern Shore | $47,121

Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission

Carlton Road Boat Ramp, Wake, Virginia - Design and Permitting | $26,400

Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission (Middlesex County)



A second grant cycle closes on November 5.