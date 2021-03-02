Northwest Region of Virginia reports first case of B.1.351 COVID-19 Variant

RICHMOND, Va. - The Northwest Region of Virginia sees their first case of the B.1.351 COVID-19 Variant, which was first indetified in South Africa in late 2020.

The adult resident that tested positive for the variant had no history of travel during the exposure period.

Currently, the B.1.351 variant is present in 15 other U.S. territories.

Virginia now has a total of 4 cases of the B.1.351 variant and 20 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom.

For more information about COVID-19 variants, visit the VDH COVID-19 Testing website and the CDC New COVID-19 Variants website. For more information on DCLS and its use of next-generation sequencing, visit dgs.virginia.gov/dcls.

