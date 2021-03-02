Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Northwest Region of Virginia reports first case of B.1.351 COVID-19 Variant

items.[0].image.alt
scripps
scripps<br/>
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 9:25 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 09:27:04-05

RICHMOND, Va. - The Northwest Region of Virginia sees their first case of the B.1.351 COVID-19 Variant, which was first indetified in South Africa in late 2020.

The adult resident that tested positive for the variant had no history of travel during the exposure period.

Currently, the B.1.351 variant is present in 15 other U.S. territories.

Virginia now has a total of 4 cases of the B.1.351 variant and 20 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom.

For more information about COVID-19 variants, visit the VDH COVID-19 Testing website and the CDC New COVID-19 Variants website. For more information on DCLS and its use of next-generation sequencing, visit dgs.virginia.gov/dcls.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education