NRHA accepting applications on select apartments for limited time only

NORFOLK, Va. - For only a short time, Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) is accepting online applications for Project Based Voucher (PBV)/Tax Credit units at 2 apartment complexes.

NRHA is accepting online applications for Market Heights Apartments (1, 2, and 3 bedrooms) and Holley Point Apartments (2 and 3 bedrooms)PBV units.

Market Heights Apartments is located at 630 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA 23504, and Holley Point Apartments is located at 818 County Street, Portsmouth, Virginia 23704.

Online applications will be made available Tuesday, September 7, beginning at 9 a.m., and will close on Wednesday, September 8, at 4 p.m.

Applications can be accessed online by computer or smartphone here. Applicants cannot submit duplicate applications.

If needing assistance, the NRHA will assist in completing an application over the phone. Please call NRHA at (757) 624-8615 on Tuesday, Sept. 7, or Wednesday, Sept. 8, between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. for assistance.

Applications will not be taken on-site.

Applicants may qualify at 50 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) and current residents of an assisted housing community may qualify up to the 80 percent of the AMI.

For more information on the maximum income limits of AMI, click here.