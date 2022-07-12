NRHA reopens housing choice voucher waitlists beginning July 12

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening the Housing Choice Voucher program waitlist and accepting applications online beginning Tuesday, July 12 at 9 a.m.

Applications will be accepted through 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

According to the NRHA, the HCV program is a rental assistance program that assists extremely low-income and very low-income families with their rent in the private market.

To apply, click here.

Written applications will be accepted as a reasonable accomodation for persons with disabilities, only at the Grandy Village Learning Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12 through July 14. All persons in line at 1 p.m. will be allowed to complete the application.

NRHA also will have staff available to assist applicants at the Slover Library from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12 through July 14. Public computers are also available for use to apply at other Norfolk Public libraries.

Applicants may qualify at 50 percent of the area median income (AMI). Current residents of an assisted housing community may qualify up to 80 percent of the AMI.

If you have any questions, please call (757) 624-8615 or (800) 545-1833.

Maximum Income Limits of Area Median Income (AMI)

50 percent, very low-income:

1 person: $32,750 2 persons: $37,400 3 persons: $42,100 4 persons: $46,750 5 persons: $50,500 6 persons: $54,250 7 persons: $58,000 8 persons: $61,750

