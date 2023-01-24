NSU, EVMS announce partnership to address healthcare disparities

NORFOLK, Va. - Eastern Virginia Medical School and Norfolk State University are announcing a new partnership to address healthcare disparities and medical workforce.

The new program will be called the EVMS-NSU Research and Training Incubator for Collaboration in Health Equity Initiative (ENRICHe), according to a press release.

The program is meant to help address healthcare disparities among minorities, as well as help expand career paths for NSU students interested in working in healthcare.

More details are expected to be announced during a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.